Chelsea forward snubs Arsene Wenger from list of managerial greats

New Delhi, Sep 16: This week’s big game in the Premier League is the London derby as Chelsea and Arsenal will lock horns at Stamford Bridge. This is the second time the two sides will meet this campaign, the first was being in the FA Community Shield which Arsenal won.
Ahead of the game, Chelsea’s club-record signing and in-form forward Alvaro Morata has just taken a brutal snub at Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger making the atmosphere hotter.
Morata has delivered a snubbing to Arsene Wenger after failing to list the Frenchman in a list of managerial greats.
The Spaniard has made a dream start to his Chelsea career after his £70m move from Real Madrid.
Chelsea take on Arsenal on Sunday (September 18) and Morata has revealed how far Wenger’s standing in the game has fallen in an interview with the Daily Mail.
“Last week I saw a photograph from the FIFA coaches’ conference and as I scanned across, I’m thinking, 'I’ve played under Zinedine Zidane, Carlo Ancelotti, and Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid,’” Morata said.
“Then there was Max Allegri at Juventus. Now I am with Antonio Conte, who originally signed me for Juve. I am only missing a (Pep) Guardiola or a (Jurgen) Klopp!”
Though Morata’s thoughts may irk Wenger, the Frenchman has nothing but praise for the former Real Madrid star.
Speaking to the Express last month, Wenger said of Chelsea, “They have added Bakayoko who is a very strong player. Similar to Matic but more of an impact player.”
“They have replaced Costa with Morata – maybe less of a goalscorer than Costa but he can create more.”
“I expect them to fight for the title.”
Arsenal started the season on a poor note but they have shown signs of improvement after the international break and will be looking to beat Chelsea at any cost on Sunday to silence the critics and push for the title.