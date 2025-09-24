Football Chelsea's Enzo Maresca Frustrated By Team's Performance In EFL Cup Victory Against Lincoln City Enzo Maresca voiced his frustration with Chelsea's first-half performance during their 2-1 EFL Cup win against Lincoln City. The team improved after the break, securing progression to the next round. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 14:06 [IST]

Enzo Maresca expressed frustration with Chelsea's performance despite their 2-1 victory over Lincoln City in the EFL Cup. The Blues had to recover from a deficit at halftime, with Tyrique George and Facundo Buonanotte scoring quickly to secure their place in the fourth round. This win marks Chelsea's 18th consecutive progression against lower division teams in the EFL Cup, tying for the second-longest streak by a top-tier team.

Chelsea struggled initially, generating only 0.37 expected goals (xG) in the first half compared to 1.77 xG in the second half. Maresca was pleased with the win but disappointed with their slow start, acknowledging they were aware of Lincoln's tactics. "It was not an easy game," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. He emphasized that his players needed to improve after a challenging first half.

Lincoln City nearly took an early lead when Lewis Monstma hit the post within two minutes. Rob Street capitalized on an error by Enzo Fernandez, putting pressure on Chelsea as Lincoln aimed for an upset. Chelsea defender Malo Gusto noted that a boost of energy during halftime helped them turn the match around.

Gusto explained that they anticipated Lincoln's reliance on set pieces and physical play. "The first half was very complicated for us," he said, but added that their increased energy and determination in the second half were key to their success. He expressed satisfaction with advancing to the next round despite initial difficulties.

Maresca reiterated his annoyance at the team's first-half performance, stressing that they knew what to expect from Lincoln's direct style of play. "We struggled a little bit in the first half," he admitted, but acknowledged their improvement after halftime led to victory.

Despite warnings from Maresca, Gusto was surprised by Lincoln's approach, stating, "The way that they play, I have never seen that in my life before." However, he praised his team's ability to adapt and handle Lincoln's tactics effectively.

Chelsea's victory continues their impressive run in the EFL Cup against lower division teams. The team will look to build on this momentum as they prepare for future challenges in the competition.