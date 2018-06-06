Courtois to hold contract talks after World Cup

Bengaluru, June 6: Chelsea and Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois is reportedly baffled by talks of Chelsea having began their search for his replacement and plans to hold negotiations with the club over a new contract after the World Cup.
The Belgian goalkeeper only has 12 months remaining on his deal at Stamford Bridge with rumours circulating talks had broken down a several times during the last season.
The Blues have been linked with moves for Roma’s Alisson and Stoke’s Jack Butland amid talk of Courtois’ exit. However, the Evening Standard claim the 26-year-old is mystified over their pursuit for a new stopper.
Discussions between him and the FA Cup winners have been in progress since January contrary to reports which said otherwise. They planned to continue those talks after the showpiece in Russia this summer, and Courtois still believes they are set to take place.
The ex-Atletico Madrid shotstopper has made no secret of his desire to one day return to the Spanish capital as his children live there.
Real Madrid have long-been linked with a move, even though Courtois has publicly declared his happiness to stay in London on numerous occasions.
Now it is believed that Real Madrid are more interested in Roma keeper Alisson Becker as they realize that they cannot sign their preferred target David de Gea from Manchester United.
They are also monitoring Athletic Club keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and AC Milan custodian Gianluigi Donnarumma as backup options.
Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are more than happy with Jan Oblak who is one of the best keepers in the world right now and they do not need to look for a replacement for the Slovenian unless any club hits the astronomical release clause of him.
Liverpool, who are in search of a new keeper, are linked with both Oblak and Chelsea's target Alisson. They are even linked with Courtois himself and even Jack Butland whom Chelsea are also monitoring closely.
It is reported that Courtois has understood that he has no option of moving to either of the Madrid clubs which is why he is trying to revive his relationship with Chelsea now.
