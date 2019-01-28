Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Chelsea look to buy-back Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake

By
ake

Bengaluru, January 28: Chelsea are considering activating the buy-back clause in Nathan Ake's contract either in January or at the end of the season just two years after selling him to Bournemouth as the Cherries have started preparing for life without the star centre-back.

The 23-year-old is being scouted by most of the Premier League sides including Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United and even has major suitors abroad but Chelsea are believed to have a buy-back clause or at least a first option in Ake's Bournemouth deal, meaning they are the clear favourites for his signature anyway.

Chelsea, however, have to pay £40million to re-secure his services - double for what they sold him for in 2016.

Meanwhile, manager Eddie Howe has resigned to the fact that he will be losing the player and as a precaution has dissed out £12m for the signing of Welsh defender Mepham from Brentford to ensure there would be cover in defence should the 23-year-old leave.

The Dutch defender was at Chelsea's academy aged 16 but went on to force his way into the senior team before former boss Antonio Conte deemed him surplus to requirements. But in the last one and a half year, Ake has established himself as one of the league's most exciting prospects. He has netted three goals in 22 appearances for the Cherries this season and has earned 10 caps for Holland in the meantime.

Chelsea Centre back duo Gary Cahill and David Luiz are set to leave the club in the Summer, leaving Maurizio Sarri light at the back once the season ends. The Italian manager favours defenders with good feet and Ake having the trait of a ball playing centre-back could easily chip in Luiz's shoe.

Chelsea are going through a busy transfer window this winter having already confirming a deal for winger Christian Pulisic and landing Gonzalo Higuain on a season-long loan deal. The West London side are now linked with a move for right-back Elseid Hysaj as a cover for captain Azpilicueta.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue