Rennes 1-2 Chelsea: Giroud books last-16 spot for Blues with late header

Rennes, November 25: Olivier Giroud powered in a stoppage-time header as Chelsea beat Rennes 2-1 to book a place in the last 16 of the Champions League with two games to spare.
Frank Lampard's side won the reverse fixture 3-0 earlier this month but they were made to work a lot harder for Tuesday's victory - their sixth in a row in all competitions.
Serhou Guirassy looked to have rescued a point for Rennes when he cancelled out Callum Hudson-Odoi's first-half opener in the 85th minute at Roazhon Park.
But second-half substitute Giroud won it in added time to ensure Chelsea will progress from Group E along with Sevilla.