Rennes 1-2 Chelsea: Giroud books last-16 spot for Blues with late header

By Daniel Lewis
Olivier Giroud
Chelsea beat Rennes through a late Olivier Giroud header to secure qualification from Champions League Group E.

Rennes, November 25: Olivier Giroud powered in a stoppage-time header as Chelsea beat Rennes 2-1 to book a place in the last 16 of the Champions League with two games to spare.

Frank Lampard's side won the reverse fixture 3-0 earlier this month but they were made to work a lot harder for Tuesday's victory - their sixth in a row in all competitions.

Serhou Guirassy looked to have rescued a point for Rennes when he cancelled out Callum Hudson-Odoi's first-half opener in the 85th minute at Roazhon Park.

But second-half substitute Giroud won it in added time to ensure Chelsea will progress from Group E along with Sevilla.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 1:30 [IST]
