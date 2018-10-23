Chelsea should sack assistant coach Marco Ianni for disgraceful celebration, says Phil Neville

London, Oct 23: Former Manchester United defender Phil Neville has called on Chelsea to sack assistant coach Marco Ianni for his role in the unpleasant scenes during Chelsea's 2-2 draw against the Red Devils last week.
Chelsea were trailing 2-1 against United at Stamford Bridge but with seconds remaining Barkley scored from Luiz's header to end the game on the level. However, following the equalizer, it led to huge celebrations on the Chelsea bench, as assistant coach Marco Ianni came in front of United manager Jose Mourinho taunting him on his way.
Marco Ianni started it by that celebration! pic.twitter.com/1D5Hk1BFqq— Askar (@Ahmed_A_Askar) October 20, 2018
Mourinho also immediately incensed by Ianni’s actions jumped out of his seat on the bench in an attempt to confront the assistant creating a debacle which was promptly stopped by a number of stewards and players.
Following the game, however, the dispute was settled when both Sarri and his assistant made an apology to Mourinho which the Portuguese boss declared to be accepted to end the story.
Classy response from Jose Mourinho on Chelsea assistant Marco Ianni. #mufc pic.twitter.com/hLX00qssoJ— United Xtra (@utdxtra) October 22, 2018
But Phil Neville, the England Women manager however now has suggested that the London based side should contemplate more serious action towards the staff to punish the behaviour.
“Whoever that staff member is of Chelsea has just been an absolute disgrace. No class, no humility,” said Neville on NBC Sports.
“He’s gone straight into the face of Jose Mourinho, Michael Carrick and the Manchester United bench and just celebrated in their face. Absolutely disgraceful.
“He’s the innocent one in all this. The guy on the Chelsea bench has run straight past him, celebrated in his face.
“Sarri celebrates. Then it’s this guy here who goes in front of Jose Mourinho. The first one he clenches his fist, and then as he goes back he celebrates again right in front of him. Disgraceful.
“If I was Maurizio Sarri I’d send that guy in and sack him from the club.”
Marco Ianni has not made any comment on the matter yet but now has been charged by FA for his conduct and has until 6 pm on Thursday to respond.
Mourinho, however, has avoided a charge from the Association for his role in the incident and instead has only been reminded of his responsibilities.
An FA statement read: “Chelsea coach Marco Ianni has been charged following the game against Manchester United on Saturday. It is alleged that his behaviour in the 96th minute constituted improper conduct.
“In relation to this incident, charge Mourinho has been formally reminded of his responsibilities, whilst both clubs have received similar official reminders in terms of the behaviour expected of their staff and players at all times whilst in the technical area.”