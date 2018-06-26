Football
Chelsea star Hazard to reject new deal amid Real Madrid links

Written By: Snehanjan Banerjee
Chelsea winger Eden Hazard
Bengaluru, June 26: Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard is willing to reject £340,000-a-week from Chelsea to join Real Madrid this summer, according to reports in both Spain and England.

Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the Belgium winger and it is understood Hazard is ready to move on from Stamford Bridge.

Spanish publication Marca reported the 27-year-old is therefore willing to turn down a bumper new contract in west London.

Zinedine Zidane have scouted Hazard while the forward was still at French outfit Lille and the Chelsea man has remained a top target for Real Madrid since.

Even after the departure of Zidane, the interest of Real Madrid has not cooled and Marca believe Los Blancos would be able to sign the Belgium star for £105.5million this summer.

It is understood Hazard believes that would be allowed to express himself more at the European champions than he has been allowed to playing under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

Both of them are more of defensive-minded managers and are not being able to get the best out of a gifted player like Hazard.

The added appeal of Champions League football next season is another factor which Chelsea are unable to offer.

Hazard said to L'Equipe: "Real Madrid could interest me, everyone knows it, if they want me they know what they have to do.

"If I have a good World Cup, things will be easier, but going to Madrid for the sake of it, no.

"Saying 'I'm off' would be too easy, that's why first I want to see what happens to Chelsea next season."

Real Madrid are also keen to bring Neymar to the Bernabeu despite the former Barcelona star only joining Paris Saint-Germain in a world record move last summer.

It is also reported that Real Madrid were contacted in the days before their Champions League final against Liverpool to be offered a chance to sign Hazard, by the winger's father Thierry himself.

Hazard's father reportedly told the Spanish club contract negotiations were on hold with Chelsea and it might be time for his son to move on.

He has won two Premier Leagues, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League in his six years at the club and his time at Stamford Bridge could be up.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 12:03 [IST]
