Chelsea target Maritimo star Josip Vukovic

Bengaluru, March 1: Chelsea are monitoring the progress of Maritimo star Josip Vukovic, according to reports in England.
The Premier League giants currently face being unable to sign any new players for the next two transfer windows after being hit by a FIFA embargo.
But Chelsea have appealed that ruling, which would then leave them clear to bolster their squad over the summer. And reports claim that one of the players they are watching is defensive midfielder Vukovic.
The 26-year-old is said to have been impressing with his displays for the Portuguese side since joining the club at the start of this season. That appears to have caught the attention of the scouts at Stamford Bridge as they look to flag potential recruits for manager Maurizio Sarri.
Croatian midfielder Vukovic operates at the base of the midfield for Maritimo, a position occupied by Jorginho at Chelsea. But with Sarri insistent that N'Golo Kante needs to play a more advanced role in his side, there could be the need to bring in another player as cover.
With a valuation of just £4million, it is the kind of money the Blues could easily afford for a squad player. However, a move for another overseas player may further anger supporters who want to see some of their academy players given a prolonged chance.
Chelsea are not the only Premier League club who are said to be watching the midfielder in action this season. Wolves, Leicester and Watford are also said to have sent scouts to monitor his progress as they plan their own rebuilding plans this summer.
While, Rangers are another side who seem to be on his tail, with Steven Gerrard needing to bring in extra quality to mount a genuine title attempt next season after falling short to the quality of rivals Celtic this season.