Chelsea told to pay £30million for Mats Hummels

Bengaluru, December 30: German giants Bayern Munich have told Chelsea to cough up £30million by January 14 if they want their hands on their star defender Mats Hummels.
The Germany centre-back is no longer an automatic choice at the Bundesliga giants and Chelsea want him to improve their back line.
The 30-year-old German international is interested in a move and Stamford Bridge top brass asked Bayern for a price. The Germans have set a deadline so they have time to get a replacement before the end of the transfer window.
Hummels won the World Cup with Germany in 2014 and has long been considered one of Europe’s top defenders.
But Bayern boss Niko Kovac has dropped him to the bench in recent matches as he is understood to be concerned about the former Borussia Dortmund star's lack of pace.
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has told Sporting Director Marina Granovskaia that a centre-back is his number one priority in January.
Meanwhile, Chelsea could lose defenders Gary Cahill and Andreas Christensen in January over a lack of playing time.
Sarri wants another player to challenge first-choice pair David Luiz and Anotnio Rudiger.
Blues are also working on a £80-100m deal to bring playmaker Isco from Real Madrid in January which has been reported strongly in recent weeks.
The German media claim that Chelsea have also agreed a £45m fee for Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic.
Both Liverpool and Arsenal are also strongly linked with the Dortmun sensation but it seems that the Blues have won the race for him. Pulisic has had an underwhelming season so far after losing his place to youngster Jadon Sancho and a switch to England may reignite his career.