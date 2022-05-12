Football
Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup Final 2022: Live Streaming in India, Date, Time, Head To Head, Lineup, Prediction

By
Liverpool look to do EFL Cup and FA Cup double over Chelsea in 2022
Liverpool look to do EFL Cup and FA Cup double over Chelsea in 2022

Bengaluru, May 12: Chelsea will look to avenge 2022 EFL Cup Final loss when they take on quadruple hopefuls Liverpool in the 2022 FA Cup Final at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday (May 14).

While Chelsea reached the final via a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in a London derby, Liverpool beat Premier League title rivals Manchester City 3-2 in a five-goal thriller in the semifinals.

For Chelsea, Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek second half goals sealed the final spot, and for Liverpool, Sadio Mane first half brace after Ibrahima Konate's early opener ensured their spot in the summit clash.

FA Cup Winners List: Champions and Runners Up from 1872 to 2021FA Cup Winners List: Champions and Runners Up from 1872 to 2021

This will be the second meeting in a final of a cup competition between the two sides this season after Liverpool beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties in the EFL Cup Final 2022 following a stalemate in regular time.

The match on Saturday (May 14) will also be the second time the two sides meet in FA Cup Final with the Blues beating the Reds 2-1 a decade ago in 2012.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Head to Head in Cup Competitions

Overall, in FA Cup matches, they have met three times with Liverpool winning once and two other matches won by Chelsea.

The two sides have met four times in a final of a tournament, having met in the EFL Cup Final in 2005 and 2022, 2006 Community Shield and 2019 UEFA Super Cup. And it's Liverpool, who hold the advantage with 3 wins in 4.

Here is the recent cup competition head-to-head results:

Tournament/Cup Round Result Year
EFL Cup/League Cup Final Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (10-11 on penalties) 2022
FA Cup Fifth Round Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool 2020
UEFA Super Cup One Off Match for Trophy Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea (5-4 on penalties) 2019
EFL Cup/League Cup Third Round Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea 2018
EFL Cup/League Cup Semi-final (2nd leg) Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool (AET) 2015
EFL Cup/League Cup Semi-final (1st leg) Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea 2015
FA Cup Final Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool 2012
EFL Cup/League Cup Quarter-final Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool 2011
Champions League Quarter-final (2nd leg) Chelsea 4-4 Liverpool 2009
Champions League Quarter-final (1st leg) Liverpool 1-3 Chelsea 2009
Champions League Semi-final (2nd leg) Chelsea 3-2 Liverpool (AET) 2008
Champions League Semi-final (1st leg) Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea 2008
EFL Cup/League Cup Quarter-final Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool 2007
Champions League Semi-final (2nd leg) Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea (4-1 on penalties) 2007
Champions League Semi-final (1st leg) Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool 2007
Community Shield One Off Match for Trophy Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool 2006
FA Cup Semi-final Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool 2006
Champions League Semi-final (2nd leg) Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea 2005
Champions League Semi-final (1st leg) Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool 2005
EFL Cup/League Cup Final Liverpool 2-3 Chelsea (AET) 2005
EFL Cup/League Cup Third Round Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea (AET) 2000

Chelsea FC Road to Final

Round Venue Result
Third Round Stamford Bridge Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield
Fourth Round Stamford Bridge Chelsea 2-1 (AET) Plymouth
Fifth Round Kenilworth Road Luton 2-3 Chelsea
Quarter-final Riverside Stadium Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea
Semi-final Wembley Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace

Liverpool FC Road to Final

Round Venue Result
Third Round Anfield Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury
Fourth Round Anfield Liverpool 3-1 Cardiff City
Fifth Round Anfield Liverpool 2-1 Norwich
Quarter-final City Ground Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool
Semi-final Wembley Liverpool 3-2 Manchester City

Top performers

Takumi Minamino is the top-scorer for the Reds with 3 goals, while Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane also have scored 2 goals each. For the Blues, Romelu Lukaku is the top-scorer with 3 goals, while Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech have also scored 2 goals each.

FA Cup Trophy and Final appearances record

Chelsea has won the FA Cup 8 times in 15 final appearances, while Liverpool has won the trophy 7 times in 14 final appearances. Last time Chelsea won the FA Cup was in 2018, while Liverpool won it last in 2006.

Tuchel vs Klopp in England

Thomas Tuchel holds the edge with one win and 2 draws against Jurgen Klopp's team in the 3 Premier League meetings. In the one Cup final meeting, Klopp has the edge with a shootout win earlier this year in EFL Cup.

FA Cup Final 2022: Chelsea will end red-eyed at Wembley against Liverpool: Don HutchisonFA Cup Final 2022: Chelsea will end red-eyed at Wembley against Liverpool: Don Hutchison

Premier League meetings this season

Both the matches in the league have ended in a draw - 1-1 at Anfield and 2-2 at Stamford Bridge. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool sit in second, while Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are in third.

Probable Line Ups

Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Ngolo Kante, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso; Mason Mount, Timo Werner; Romelu Lukaku.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate/Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita; Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah.

Dream11 Fantasy Picks

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Reece James, Thiago Silva, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson

Midfielders: Naby Keita, Ngolo Kante, Luis Diaz, Mason Mount

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Timo Werner

Telecast, date and time

The FA Cup 2022 Final will be shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 and live streamed via Sony LIV on Saturday (May 14). The match will kick off at 4:45 PM Local Time (9:15 PM IST).

FA Cup Final 2022: Chelsea can give Liverpool the blues in title clash: Terry PhelanFA Cup Final 2022: Chelsea can give Liverpool the blues in title clash: Terry Phelan

FA Cup Final 2022 Prediction

Liverpool start favourites with the depth in their squad and on current form, they are unbeatable, but if there is one team that has been able to frustrate Jurgen Klopp's men, it is Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea, who will look to hit on the counter attack.

This cup final like the EFL Cup final earlier this year may also go into extra time and if needed penalties if the Chelsea defence click against the high-flying Reds forwards, who have found goal-scoring a little hard in the last few matches. However, the well-rested Mohamed Salah may come to haunt his former side.

Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:26 [IST]
