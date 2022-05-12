Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup Final 2022: Live Streaming in India, Date, Time, Head To Head, Lineup, Prediction

Bengaluru, May 12: Chelsea will look to avenge 2022 EFL Cup Final loss when they take on quadruple hopefuls Liverpool in the 2022 FA Cup Final at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday (May 14).
While Chelsea reached the final via a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in a London derby, Liverpool beat Premier League title rivals Manchester City 3-2 in a five-goal thriller in the semifinals.
For Chelsea, Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek second half goals sealed the final spot, and for Liverpool, Sadio Mane first half brace after Ibrahima Konate's early opener ensured their spot in the summit clash.
This will be the second meeting in a final of a cup competition between the two sides this season after Liverpool beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties in the EFL Cup Final 2022 following a stalemate in regular time.
The match on Saturday (May 14) will also be the second time the two sides meet in FA Cup Final with the Blues beating the Reds 2-1 a decade ago in 2012.
Chelsea vs Liverpool Head to Head in Cup Competitions
Overall, in FA Cup matches, they have met three times with Liverpool winning once and two other matches won by Chelsea.
The two sides have met four times in a final of a tournament, having met in the EFL Cup Final in 2005 and 2022, 2006 Community Shield and 2019 UEFA Super Cup. And it's Liverpool, who hold the advantage with 3 wins in 4.
Here is the recent cup competition head-to-head results:
|Tournament/Cup
|Round
|Result
|Year
|EFL Cup/League Cup
|Final
|Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (10-11 on penalties)
|2022
|FA Cup
|Fifth Round
|Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool
|2020
|UEFA Super Cup
|One Off Match for Trophy
|Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea (5-4 on penalties)
|2019
|EFL Cup/League Cup
|Third Round
|Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea
|2018
|EFL Cup/League Cup
|Semi-final (2nd leg)
|Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool (AET)
|2015
|EFL Cup/League Cup
|Semi-final (1st leg)
|Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea
|2015
|FA Cup
|Final
|Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool
|2012
|EFL Cup/League Cup
|Quarter-final
|Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool
|2011
|Champions League
|Quarter-final (2nd leg)
|Chelsea 4-4 Liverpool
|2009
|Champions League
|Quarter-final (1st leg)
|Liverpool 1-3 Chelsea
|2009
|Champions League
|Semi-final (2nd leg)
|Chelsea 3-2 Liverpool (AET)
|2008
|Champions League
|Semi-final (1st leg)
|Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea
|2008
|EFL Cup/League Cup
|Quarter-final
|Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool
|2007
|Champions League
|Semi-final (2nd leg)
|Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea (4-1 on penalties)
|2007
|Champions League
|Semi-final (1st leg)
|Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool
|2007
|Community Shield
|One Off Match for Trophy
|Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool
|2006
|FA Cup
|Semi-final
|Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool
|2006
|Champions League
|Semi-final (2nd leg)
|Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea
|2005
|Champions League
|Semi-final (1st leg)
|Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool
|2005
|EFL Cup/League Cup
|Final
|Liverpool 2-3 Chelsea (AET)
|2005
|EFL Cup/League Cup
|Third Round
|Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea (AET)
|2000
Chelsea FC Road to Final
|Round
|Venue
|Result
|Third Round
|Stamford Bridge
|Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield
|Fourth Round
|Stamford Bridge
|Chelsea 2-1 (AET) Plymouth
|Fifth Round
|Kenilworth Road
|Luton 2-3 Chelsea
|Quarter-final
|Riverside Stadium
|Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea
|Semi-final
|Wembley
|Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace
Liverpool FC Road to Final
|Round
|Venue
|Result
|Third Round
|Anfield
|Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury
|Fourth Round
|Anfield
|Liverpool 3-1 Cardiff City
|Fifth Round
|Anfield
|Liverpool 2-1 Norwich
|Quarter-final
|City Ground
|Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool
|Semi-final
|Wembley
|Liverpool 3-2 Manchester City
Top performers
Takumi Minamino is the top-scorer for the Reds with 3 goals, while Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane also have scored 2 goals each. For the Blues, Romelu Lukaku is the top-scorer with 3 goals, while Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech have also scored 2 goals each.
FA Cup Trophy and Final appearances record
Chelsea has won the FA Cup 8 times in 15 final appearances, while Liverpool has won the trophy 7 times in 14 final appearances. Last time Chelsea won the FA Cup was in 2018, while Liverpool won it last in 2006.
Tuchel vs Klopp in England
Thomas Tuchel holds the edge with one win and 2 draws against Jurgen Klopp's team in the 3 Premier League meetings. In the one Cup final meeting, Klopp has the edge with a shootout win earlier this year in EFL Cup.
Premier League meetings this season
Both the matches in the league have ended in a draw - 1-1 at Anfield and 2-2 at Stamford Bridge. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool sit in second, while Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are in third.
Probable Line Ups
Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Ngolo Kante, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso; Mason Mount, Timo Werner; Romelu Lukaku.
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate/Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita; Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah.
Telecast, date and time
The FA Cup 2022 Final will be shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 and live streamed via Sony LIV on Saturday (May 14). The match will kick off at 4:45 PM Local Time (9:15 PM IST).
FA Cup Final 2022 Prediction
Liverpool start favourites with the depth in their squad and on current form, they are unbeatable, but if there is one team that has been able to frustrate Jurgen Klopp's men, it is Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea, who will look to hit on the counter attack.
This cup final like the EFL Cup final earlier this year may also go into extra time and if needed penalties if the Chelsea defence click against the high-flying Reds forwards, who have found goal-scoring a little hard in the last few matches. However, the well-rested Mohamed Salah may come to haunt his former side.