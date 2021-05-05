Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Head To Head, Kick-off Time in India, TV Channel, Live Streaming Details, Key Players

Bengaluru, May 5: Chelsea and Real Madrid meet in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal at the Stamford Bridge in London on Wednesday (May 5).
A week ago in the first leg, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea scored a crucial away goal in a 1-1 draw against Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.
Chelsea made a thrilling start in the Spanish capital and were in front inside 15 minutes through Christian Pulisic. However, Karim Benzema scored a brilliant equaliser before the half-hour to keep the tie level heading into the return match.
While Chelsea, who are fourth in the domestic league, are locked in a race for a top four finish in the Premier League, Madrid are also in a tight race for the La Liga title as they sit in second place, two points behind city rivals Atletico.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid Head To Head
The two sides, although are first names in European competition, have never been involved in a lot of clashes, having played just the twice before their first leg meeting last week.
Chelsea and Real Madrid have face each other three times with the La Liga side winning two and one ending in a draw. Before their meeting in Champions League last week, the two sides had met only in the pre-season International Champions Cup tournament in 2013 and 2016.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid Kick Off time in India
The match kicks off at 8 PM Local Time on Wednesday (May 5) and due to time difference the match will kick off at 12.30 AM IST on Thursday (May 6) in India.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid TV Channel and Live Streaming Details
In India the match will be shown live and exclusive on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 3 in English and Hindi respectively, while Sony LIV will live stream the match.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid Key Players
Chelsea
• Christian Pulisic
• Thiago Silva
• Mason Mount
• N'Golo Kante
• Timo Werner
Real Madrid
• Karim Benzema
• Sergio Ramos
• Toni Kroos
• Luka Modric
• Eden Hazard