Chelsea want impressive 20-year-old Ligue 1 starlet as Kante's successor: One for the future?

Bengaluru, Jan 28: Chelsea are linked with AS Monaco's young defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and possibly a summer transfer could be on the cards. The Blues are looking to strengthen their midfield options in the summer and are keeping tabs on the midfielder’s progress in France regardless of whether Frank Lampard is still the manager.
The 20-year-old has been one of the most notable performers for Niko Kovac's side this year who sit fourth in the league.
Aurelien Tchouameni's progress so far
The 20-year-old spent the better part of his developmental years at Bordeaux only to make the switch to AS Monaco in January last year for more senior football. He was not involved much in the second half of the last season but this term has established himself as a mainstay in the middle of the park. He has started all but one of Monaco’s 21 Ligue 1 matches this term, scoring and assisting once each. The only game he missed was due to suspension.
Primarily a defensive midfielder but the youngster can also play as a box to box midfielder. His numbers speak the volume of his talent. He has averaged 2.9 tackles, 1.5 interceptions, 1.2 clearances per game so far in the French top-flight while with the ball also has maintained 82.1% passing success, which makes him an all-around package in the middle of the pitch.
Should Chelsea make a move?
Chelsea’s need for a defensive midfielder has been glaringly highlighted this year whenever N’Golo Kante is out injured or not performing to his level best. Lampard's another option Jorginho also has lacked the defensive solidity. At such a moment, bringing in another promising defensive midfielder who can provide more depth in the position and eventually take control of the middle of the pitch makes sense.
Moreover, he would also be cheaper than Chelsea's other target Declan Rice. The 20-year-old is currently one of the most promising young players in French football, so he could be a major coup for years to come.