Chelsea want Mauricio Pochettino to replace Antonio Conte

Bengaluru, May 16: Chelsea have sensationally targeted Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino to replace Antonio Conte as their next manager.
Pochettino, who has been at loggerheads with Spurs chief Daniel Levy over transfer funds, is aware of interest from Blues owner Roman Abramovich and is believed to be interested in a switch to Stamford Bridge.
Conte, who led Chelsea to the Premier League title last season, is expected to be fired after Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester United regardless of the outcome.
Conte failed to manage Champions League qualification with the Blues and it is believed that his future is already decided even if Chelsea win the FA Cup.
Although Chelsea failed to secure Champions League football, they have identified Pochettino as the man to bring in a long-term strategy at Stamford Bridge.
The Argentine has become increasingly frustrated with Tottenham’s failure to back him in the transfer market and made his feelings clear after Sunday’s 5-4 win over Leicester. He then admitted his future was uncertain as he prepares for crunch talks with Levy this week over the transfer budget and the club’s notorious wage structure.
Pochettino believes Levy is too cautious and is demanding the backing to make a realistic challenge for the Premier League title next season. He is determined to get assurances from Levy that they are in a financial position to compete for trophies.
The ex-Southampton manager guided the Lilywhites to a third place finish this season, four points behind Manchester United in second.
Spurs have finished in the top four in the Premier League for a third straight season under Pochettino which is a great achievement but there is a sense of negativity at the north London club right now and that is for the lack of return for the good work Poch has done.
The star players of the club are frustrated with the incredibly low wages they are offered and some have also made it known publicly. Toby Alderweireld, one of the best centre-backs in the world could be on his way out of Spurs in the summer because of this and that has left Pochettino unsure of Levy's ambitions.
It will be still a massive shock if Pochettino decides to join local rivals Chelsea but it is very much possible as it seems.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.