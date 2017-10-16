Chennaiyin FC name Tony Warner as goalkeeping coach

Bengaluru, October 16: Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC have named retired keeper Tony Warner as their goalkeeping coach for the 2017-18 campaign of the tournament.
The 43-year-old will join the coaching staff of head coach John Gregory's team which also consists assistant coaches Mark Lillis and Syed Sabir Pasha along with sports scientist Niall Clark.
Warner started his career at Liverpool however never made it to the senior team of the Kops as in his five years at Anfield he made 120 appearances on the bench.
However, the veteran keeper has the experience of playing over two decades in all the division of English football and is regarded as one of the finest keepers to don the Millwall jersey. He also reached the FA Cup final with Millwall in 2004.
Apart from Millwall, Warner also has experienced his trade in various other English clubs like Fulham, Leeds United, Norwich, Hull City, Fulham etc.
Outside England, he also played for New Zealand’s Wellington Phoenix in Australia’s A-League and Floriana FC in Malta. He also appeared twice in the national team of Trinidad and Tobago at international level.
“I am delighted to have joined Chennaiyin’s coaching staff and grateful to the club and John Gregory for giving me this opportunity. I have already enjoyed working with the keepers here and look forward to helping them develop and have a great season ahead,” Warner said.
The former Indian Super League champions are currently in Thailand for a three-week pre-season camp and the goalkeeping coach joined the team in their base camp there.
The club this season have signed and reacquired some of the young talents of top Indian talents with the likes of Indian internationals like Jeje Lalpekhlua, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Germanpreet Singh and Anirudh Thapa.
The club also added big foreign recruitments like Gregory Nelson, Raphael Augusto, Rene Mihelic, Mailson Alves, Jaime Gavilan, Henrique Sereno, Inigo Calderon and Jude Nworuh which surely make them one of the top contenders of league title this season.