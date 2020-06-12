Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Chirivella to leave Liverpool and join Nantes

By Rob Lancaster

London, June 12: Pedro Chirivella will leave Liverpool at the end of his contract and join Nantes on a three-year deal. Chirivella, 23, spent seven years with the Reds after joining as a teenager from hometown club Valencia.

He was reportedly offered a new five-year deal by the European champions, but the former Spain youth international is said to have rejected those terms in order to seek first-team football elsewhere.

A technically gifted midfielder, Chirivella spent three loans spells away from Liverpool, playing for Go Ahead Eagles and Willem II in the Netherlands, plus a brief stint with Spanish Segunda side Extremadura prior to the coronavirus suspension, though he was unable to feature for the latter due to an apparent administrative error in his registration.

He will join Nantes on a deal until 2023, having played just 11 times for Liverpool.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 22:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue