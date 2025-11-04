When will Lionel Messi come to Kerala with Argentina? Minister provides New Date

Football Chivu Advises Lautaro Martinez To Smile More To Alleviate Pressure In Serie A And Champions League Inter head coach Cristian Chivu has advised captain Lautaro Martinez to smile more to manage the pressures of his role. Despite a slow start in Serie A, Martinez has excelled in the Champions League, scoring three goals in two matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 21:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Inter head coach Cristian Chivu has shared insights into his advice for captain Lautaro Martinez, urging him to maintain a positive attitude despite the pressures of leadership. Martinez has netted three goals in 10 Serie A matches this season, with Inter trailing Napoli by two points. However, his performance in the Champions League has been more fruitful, scoring three times in two games.

In the Champions League, Martinez has accumulated 24 goals overall. Among Argentinian players, only Lionel Messi (129), Sergio Aguero (41), and Hernan Crespo (25) have scored more. This year, he has matched Harry Kane with 11 goals in major European competitions over his last 10 appearances. Chivu believes that Martinez is excelling more than he realises and encourages him to embrace his role.

"Sometimes the weight of responsibility clouds his thoughts," said Chivu. "I told him to smile more; he knows who he is, how much he works, and what he represents for us."

Chivu aims to become the first manager since Hansi Flick in 2020 to win his first four Champions League matches and the first ever to do so without conceding a goal. Despite Kairat Almaty's modest start with just one point from three league phase fixtures, Chivu remains cautious about their potential threat.

"Lautaro isn't a problem; he's an example in how he works," Chivu stated. "If the striker doesn't score, someone else will. We're working to keep improving and find consistency. There will be storms; that's football and life. What matters is staying up straight with your head held high."

Respecting Opponents

Kairat Almaty may have struggled initially, but Chivu stresses the importance of respecting them as opponents who advanced through four preliminary rounds. "It's never easy to win in these competitions," he added. "We must respect them and stay focused." This approach highlights Chivu's commitment to maintaining focus and discipline within his team.