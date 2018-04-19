Christian Eriksen’s agent suggests the Danish playmaker is looking for ‘bigger club’

London, April 19: Tottenham Hotspur's star Danish international Christian Eriksen is weighing up the prospect of leaving the side following Barcelona's interest in him, according to his agent Bayram Tutumlu.
The former Ajax player joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 and in the very first season became their player of the year. Since then, the Danish international has been in fine form for Tottenham every season and also this season too earned a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.
His superb performance has linked him a move away from London and reports in England have stated that the player has been monitored by Barcelona as well as English giants Manchester United.
And now according to Bayram Tutumlu, the agent of former Swansea manager Michael Laudrup and Eriksen, the player recently has expressed his desire to move out of Tottenham in the coming Summer and the duo held talks in his house in September to discuss transfer matters for next season.
"Christian Eriksen invited me to his house in London in September and asked me what he needs to do to get to a bigger club," Tutumlu told Danish newspaper BT.
Tutumlu also stated that La Liga leaders Barcelona have already shown interest in the player and he is high on Barcelona’s list of targets as apparently, they attempt to replace their midfield maestro Iniesta who has informed his departure from the club next season.
"I told him that a really big club wanted him," he added.
"When I visited Barcelona with my adviser Evren Sahin and Brondby’s owner Jan Bech Andersen, the Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu told us that Eriksen was going to become the next big player in Denmark after Michael Laudrup."
Eriksen has notched up 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season and has been carrying the Spurs midfield single-handedly literally for quite a time.
However, due to Spur's stubborn wage structure and furthermore, Pochettino's men not winning any honours also, it is quite expected that a player of Eriksen's calibre would now demand a side that is capable of winning one or more trophies each season.
Losing Eriksen from the current Spurs squad would be a huge blow for Pochettino however with CEO Levy at the helm, it also would not be easy for any team to capture the player for a smaller amount.
But despite drawing all such terms, Eriksen could be forced to make a decision about his future eventually unless Spurs win a trophy this season or they offer him a better wage than his expectations.
