Chuni Goswami no more: Experts, fans offer their condolences to the Indian football legend

By
goswami

Bengaluru, April 30: The country lost an iconic figure from the sporting world as former Indian football captain Chuni Goswami passed away in Kolkata on Thursday (April 30) due to a cardiac arrest.

Legendary Chuni Goswami passes away

The legendary Indian footballer, who captained the 1962 Asian Games gold-winning team, had been suffering for the last few months.

Goswami, who had also represented Bengal in first-class cricket matches, had been suffering from underlying ailments, including sugar, prostate and nerve problems.

Goswami was admitted earlier in the day to a city hospital and his family confirmed that the former footballer breathed his last at 5 pm on Thursday (April 30) following a cardiac arrest.

The iconic sportsman is survived by his wife Basanti and son Sudipto. A family source told PTI, “He suffered a cardiac arrest and died in the hospital at around 5pm.”

Reacting to Goswami’s death, Praful Patel, the President of the All India Football Federation, said: “It’s sad to hear that Chuni-da, one of India’s greatest footballers, is no more. His contribution to Indian Football will never be forgotten. I share the grief.”

“He will stay synonymous with the golden generation of Indian football. Chuni-da, you will remain alive in our hearts,” the AIFF President added.

Meanwhile, Kushal Das, the General Secretary of the AIFF, said: “Mr. Chuni Goswami will be alive in his achievements. He was a legendary footballer and someone who has been an inspiration to so many generations. May his soul rest in peace.”

“Indian Football will always remember him as the captain of the 1962 Asian Games gold medal-winning squad. He was a versatile sportsman, having also represented Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. It’s a huge loss not just for Indian Football, but sports in India overall,” he added.

The former footballer played 50 matches for the country as a footballer from 1956 to 1964. Under his captaincy the Indian football team clinched gold at the 1962 Asian Games and finished runner-up at the Asian Cup 1964. In club football, Goswami represented Mohun Bagan throughout his entire career.

Back in college, Goswami sported an impressive resume as he represented Calcutta University in both football and cricket in the same year. But the footballer, who had made his mark in the footballing world, quit international football at the age of 27.

Meanwhile, in cricket, Goswami led the Bengal Ranji Team in the 1971-72 season, and under his leadership the team reached the final, before losing the summit clash to Bombay. He represented Bengal in 46 first-class games between 1962 and 1973.

Here's how the world reacted after the legendary footballer passed away on Thursday:

Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 19:02 [IST]
