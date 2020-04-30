Chuni Goswami no more: Experts, fans offer their condolences to the Indian football legend

Bengaluru, April 30: The country lost an iconic figure from the sporting world as former Indian football captain Chuni Goswami passed away in Kolkata on Thursday (April 30) due to a cardiac arrest.
Legendary Chuni Goswami passes away
The legendary Indian footballer, who captained the 1962 Asian Games gold-winning team, had been suffering for the last few months.
Goswami, who had also represented Bengal in first-class cricket matches, had been suffering from underlying ailments, including sugar, prostate and nerve problems.
Goswami was admitted earlier in the day to a city hospital and his family confirmed that the former footballer breathed his last at 5 pm on Thursday (April 30) following a cardiac arrest.
The iconic sportsman is survived by his wife Basanti and son Sudipto. A family source told PTI, “He suffered a cardiac arrest and died in the hospital at around 5pm.”
Reacting to Goswami’s death, Praful Patel, the President of the All India Football Federation, said: “It’s sad to hear that Chuni-da, one of India’s greatest footballers, is no more. His contribution to Indian Football will never be forgotten. I share the grief.”
“He will stay synonymous with the golden generation of Indian football. Chuni-da, you will remain alive in our hearts,” the AIFF President added.
Meanwhile, Kushal Das, the General Secretary of the AIFF, said: “Mr. Chuni Goswami will be alive in his achievements. He was a legendary footballer and someone who has been an inspiration to so many generations. May his soul rest in peace.”
“Indian Football will always remember him as the captain of the 1962 Asian Games gold medal-winning squad. He was a versatile sportsman, having also represented Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. It’s a huge loss not just for Indian Football, but sports in India overall,” he added.
The former footballer played 50 matches for the country as a footballer from 1956 to 1964. Under his captaincy the Indian football team clinched gold at the 1962 Asian Games and finished runner-up at the Asian Cup 1964. In club football, Goswami represented Mohun Bagan throughout his entire career.
Back in college, Goswami sported an impressive resume as he represented Calcutta University in both football and cricket in the same year. But the footballer, who had made his mark in the footballing world, quit international football at the age of 27.
Meanwhile, in cricket, Goswami led the Bengal Ranji Team in the 1971-72 season, and under his leadership the team reached the final, before losing the summit clash to Bombay. He represented Bengal in 46 first-class games between 1962 and 1973.
Here's how the world reacted after the legendary footballer passed away on Thursday:
We’re deeply saddened by the passing of former player and club Legend Sri Subimal (Chuni) Goswami, aged 83.— Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) April 30, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.
Rest in peace, Chuni Goswami. pic.twitter.com/H7yERNYNLN
BCCI mourns the death of Subimal ‘Chuni’ Goswami, an all-rounder in the truest sense. He captained the Indian national football team & led to them to gold in the 1962 Asian Games. He later played first-class cricket for Bengal & guided them to the final of Ranji Trophy in 1971-72 pic.twitter.com/WgXhpoyLaB— BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2020
One of the true greats of Indian sport, Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami passed away today. Brilliant footballer and a terrific cricketer as well, who captained Bengal in a Ranji trophy final. pic.twitter.com/FrU9fhB8JJ— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 30, 2020
Now Chuni Goswami, India’s football legend, leaves.— Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) April 30, 2020
* Star of ‘62 Asiad gold-winning team
* Part of ‘56 Indian Olympic team that beat China 1-0
* Joined junior Mohun Bagan at 8, played for MB till career end, even rejecting a Spurs offer
* In cricket, led Bengal to Ranji final pic.twitter.com/aYgKHQH7JP
What a sad day for the country First class cricketer and former footballer #ChuniGoswami passes away after a cardiac arrest May his soul rest in peace 🙏— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) April 30, 2020
AIFF condoles Subimal (Chuni) Goswami’s death 🙏— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 30, 2020
Read here 👉 https://t.co/zMwC2WfYFX#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/QaeL3wskQy
More sad news: Indian football legend Chuni Goswami passes away: captained India at football, played cricket for Bengal in Ranji trophy. RIP.— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 30, 2020
I am deeply saddened to know that football legend Chuni Goswami is no more. A real star and a football icon, he was amongst the greatest players that Indian football has ever seen. He was a versatile personality who brought many laurels to the country and to Bengal. (1/2)— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 30, 2020