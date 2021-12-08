CL Wrap: Atletico through to round of 16, Real on song; AC Milan bow out

Bengaluru, December 8: Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa and Rodrigo de Paul scored and three players were sent off as Atletico Madrid earned a place in the round-of-16 of of the UEFA Champions League after a riotous 3-1 victory in a Group B tie over Porto.
Following a goalless first half at Estadio Do Dragao, Griezmann arrived at the far post after the break to divert in a corner and give Atletico the edge in a tight contest.
Yannick Carrasco lost his cool in the 67th minute, being sent off after grabbing Otavio's head, before Porto's Wendell was shown a straight red card just five minutes later for an elbow, making it a 10-a-side game.
Unused Porto substitute Marchesin also saw red amid chaotic scenes.
Three goals were then scored from the 90th minute onwards, with Correa racing away to slot into the bottom corner and De Paul hammering in before Sergio Oliveira netted a consolation from the spot.
RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES
The first big chance of the game fell Atletico's way in the 22nd minute as Carrasco's low ball across the face of goal found Thomas Lemar, but Costa made the save at point-blank range and Griezmann could not connect with the loose ball with the goal gaping. The Porto goalkeeper then denied Marcos Llorente from a tight angle.
The visitors broke the deadlock in the 56th minute as Lemar's corner was flicked on by Geoffrey Kondogbia and turned in at the back post by Griezmann to give Diego Simeone's men a vital advantage.
Carrasco refused to give the ball back for a Porto throw-in before lashing out at Otavio as the Porto midfielder attempted to grab it from him, the Belgian earning himself a straight red card.
Ugly scenes ensued as both camps clashed, and Porto substitute Wendell suffered the same fate as Carrasco shortly after as he elbowed Angel Correa in the throat. Marchesin appeared to be red-carded for speaking out of turn from the sidelines.
Correa broke away in the 90th minute to double Atletico's advantage with a low finish into the bottom-left corner before De Paul smashed in the rebound after Griezmann's shot was saved two minutes later.
Porto pulled one back deep into stoppage time as Oliveira rifled a penalty past Jan Oblak, but Atletico had done enough to make it to the knockout stage. Porto must settle for the Europa League.
In the other Group B tie at San Siro, Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi scored in a 2-1 victory over AC Milan as Liverpool became the first English team to win all six Champions League group games in a single season.
Although they fell behind to a Fikayo Tomori strike, the Reds rallied to round off a perfect group-stage campaign.
And this result meant AC Milan not only failed to join their opponents in the next round but also missed out on a Europa League spot.
Liverpool saw out a historic win - their first at San Siro against AC Milan - with little trouble.
Real Madrid secured top spot in Group D with a 2-0 win over Inter Milan.
Toni Kroos gave the hosts a first-half lead at the Santiago Bernabeu with a wonderful effort from 25 yards.
And substitute Marco Asensio sealed the points with a beautiful strike to match 11 minutes from time.
Inter were forced to play the final 26 minutes with 10 men after Nicolo Barella was dismissed for violent conduct.
In Group A, Dominik Szoboszlai and Andre Silva struck in either half as Manchester City fell to a 1-2 loss at RB Leipzig.
Premier League leaders City headed to the Red Bull Arena on a 14-game unbeaten run against German opposition in the competition, including a 6-3 home win in the reverse fixture, but Szoboszlai broke the deadlock after 24 minutes this time.
Phil Foden responded by rattling the woodwork before the break, yet Leipzig scored the second goal when Silva converted on the counter, before Riyad Mahrez pulled one back for the visitors.
In the other Group A tie, Kylian Mbappe produced a magnificent individual display as he and Lionel Messi both scored twice to steer Paris Saint-Germain to a crushing 4-1 win over Club Brugge at the Parc des Princes.
The 22-year-old Mbappe netted the opener with less than two minutes played before adding to his tally with a thumping volley just five minutes later as PSG came out of the blocks flying.
Mbappe added an assist later in the first half, nutmegging his marker on the left flank before switching the play to Messi in the centre and the Ballon d'Or winner lashed home from the edge of the box.
The visitors scored a consolation through Mats Rits in the 68th minute, but PSG regained their three-goal advantage just eight minutes after conceding as Messi rifled home a penalty.
(With inputs from OPTA)