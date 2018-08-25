Football

Bravo injury a blow for Man City, says Guardiola

Posted By: OPTA
London, Aug 25: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the loss of goalkeeper Claudio Bravo to injury is a blow for the Premier League champions.

Chilean veteran Bravo, 35, is out of action after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in training during the week.

City have recalled 19-year-old Aro Muric from his loan at Dutch side NAC Breda to serve as Ederson's understudy.

Discussing Bravo's absence ahead of Saturday's clash against Wolves, Guardiola told reporters: "Claudio is a keeper with a lot of experience.

"His second season was so good with the team and big clubs always need good goalkeepers and we had it with Eddy and Claudio and then young keepers with Aro and Grimmy.

"Unfortunately, that's happened. Now we wish him a good recovery and to come back as soon as possible to be fit and play with us.

"The first week we lost Kevin and now Claudio, hopefully we can stop it."

Bravo has played more than 40 games in all competitions since arriving from LaLiga giants Barcelona in 2016.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 8:20 [IST]
