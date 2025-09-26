Football Cole Palmer Set To Miss Three Matches As Enzo Maresca Sees Chance For Chelsea To Adapt Cole Palmer will be sidelined for three Chelsea matches due to a groin injury. Enzo Maresca views this as an opportunity for the team to adapt and demonstrate their depth without him. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 21:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Cole Palmer will miss Chelsea's next three matches due to a groin injury. Enzo Maresca, the head coach, sees this as a chance for the team to adapt to playing without him. Palmer aggravated his injury during Chelsea's 2-1 loss to Manchester United. Although surgery isn't required, he won't play in upcoming games against Brighton, Liverpool, or Ajax.

Maresca explained that the decision to rest Palmer is precautionary. "We decided to protect Cole a little bit in terms of not making the injury worse," he stated. The plan is to give Palmer two to three weeks off, likely until after the next international break, allowing him time to fully recover and regain fitness.

Since joining Chelsea in September 2023, Palmer has played in 101 matches across all competitions. The team won 54 of those games, achieving a win rate of 53.5%. Interestingly, Chelsea's win rate without Palmer is higher at 82.4%, though this figure is skewed by his absence during early Conference League matches last season.

In the Premier League specifically, Chelsea performs better without Palmer. Their win rate stands at 60% (3 out of 5 games) compared to 49.3% (36 out of 73 games) when he plays. This statistic highlights the team's capability to succeed even without one of their key players on the field.

Maresca believes this situation provides an opportunity for Chelsea to demonstrate their squad depth. "With Cole we are a better team," he acknowledged but added that they need to learn how to play effectively without him. He assured fans that they would find alternative strategies and not play with just ten players.

The coach emphasised managing Palmer's pain and being conservative with his recovery due to the demanding schedule. "With the amount of games it is something that can happen," Maresca noted, highlighting the importance of careful player management in such situations.

This period will test Chelsea's adaptability and resilience as they navigate upcoming fixtures without one of their influential players. The team aims to maintain strong performances while ensuring Palmer returns fully fit and ready for future challenges.