Football Cole Palmer set to miss out Six More Weeks? Chelsea manager gives Huge Update on England Star By MyKhel Staff Updated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 15:30 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Chelsea will be without star midfielder Cole Palmer for at least another six weeks, head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed on Friday.

Palmer, sidelined since aggravating a groin injury in last month's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, faces a substantial spell on the sidelines that will force him to miss up to nine more matches, including marquee clashes against Tottenham Hotspur on November 1 and Champions League opponents Barcelona on November 25. His return for the showdown with Arsenal on November 30 also remains in doubt.

Maresca, who earlier suggested the issue was "not serious," admitted the latest update was a blow for the club.

"I was wrong, unfortunately, he needs to be out for probably six more weeks," he said while ruling out the need for surgery.

"We try to protect Cole as much as we can and the most important thing is when he comes back he is fully fit. Unfortunately, the medical staff are not magicians, you never know that (he will definitely be fine again by then). He will probably need six weeks, we hope that six weeks is enough. It is a problem we need to see step by step, week after week. But for sure he is going to be okay," the Italian manager added.

Palmer's absence is keenly felt, but Maresca remains optimistic about alternatives. "First of all, to replace Cole is difficult because Cole is a very important player for us and one of the best in the Premier League. But I think that the ones that we have depends on the game plan. Against Liverpool, it was Malo Gusto, against Benfica it was Facundo (Buonanotte). For sure, we need a different solution, skills, because we don't have another player like Cole. He is unique," Maresca acknowledged.

Despite the setback, Chelsea have secured three wins from their last four outings without the 23-year-old, highlighted by a resilient 2-1 victory over Liverpool. Compounding matters for the Blues, defender Benoit Badiashile will also be out until December following a muscular injury suffered during the Liverpool match.