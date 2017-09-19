Cologne takes a u-turn over VAR dispute in Dortmund tie

Bengaluru, September 19: Bundesliga strugglers FC Cologne have taken a u-turn on their demand of a replay over a goal they claim was wrongly awarded to opponents Borussia Dortmund with the help of a video assistant referee (VAR) in their 5-0 Bundesliga defeat on Sunday (September 17).
Cologne were angry about the second goal where they were initially awarded a free kick, only for the referee to change his mind and gave a goal to the hosts after consulting with the VAR.
Cologne demands replay against Dortmund after VAR row
Cologne, who have no points from their first four league games, announced afterwards that they would lodge a protest and ask for the match to be replayed but on Tuesday said that "the chances of success for such a protest are slim."
The incident happened in the 45th minute when Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn dropped the ball at a corner and Dortmund defender Sokratis tapped it into the net.
Both the Bundesliga and Italy's Serie A are trialling the use of VARs this season in co-operation with game's rule-making body the International Football Association Board (IFAB).
The IFAB is expected to decide in March whether to permit VARs on a permanent basis. FIFA is hoping to use them at the World Cup in Russia next year.