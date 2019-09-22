Combined XI of Chelsea and Liverpool Players Ahead of Sunday's Clash

Bengaluru, September 22: Seven points separate Liverpool and Chelsea in the Premier League table agead of Sunday's clash and in terms of consistency this season, a huge gap exists between the two sides.
Domestically Jurgen Klopp's side has lost just once in their last 44 league games and are perfect in the league, while Chelsea under Frank Lampard has been a hit and miss so far. Chelsea have won one, drawn twice and lost once.
There is a clear place for improvement still left for Lampard's side, which does not lack quality but are short of experience while on paper Liverpool look to be a better side.
And now, the two fierce rivals go head-to-head in what promises to be a hugely entertaining encounter at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (September 22).
There have been many classic encounters in this rivalry in the past decade or so and we could be in for another one this weekend with many world-class players on show.
With that in mind, here's the pick of the bunch in a combined XI between the two sides:
Kepa Arrizabalaga - GK
Liverpool’s Brazilian keeper Alisson would have walked into the team, but with him still unavailable after the calf injury he picked up on the opening day against Norwich, Chelsea number one Kepa is our likely choice ahead of Adrian.
Trent Alexander-Arnold - RB
With Azpilicueta struggling to get grip so far this season, the young English right-back is an obvious choice for the right-back role. He has continued his fine form from his breakout season and has notched up a clean sheet and three assists so far.
Virgil van Dijk - CB
That £75million paid to Southampton certainly doesn’t seem overpriced now, given the Reds have gone from a struggling side to Europe's best ever, mostly thanks to this man's leadership. The Dutchman has been a colossus; strong in the air, a superb organiser and a diligent man-marker, and has shown the same form of last season till now.
Joel Matip - CB
Liverpool although have kept just one clean sheet so far but the solid partnership of Matip and Van Dijk still remains one of the strongest areas of Liverpool and compared to Chelsea's backline, Matip right now will walk into the side with ease.
Andy Robertson - LB
Not only with Chelsea but if we compare him with the other 18 PL side's left-back he would still come on top. The Scottish captain remains one of the most effective and appealing full-backs in the Premier League. He has only one assist so far this campaign but will be keen to add to his tally against the Blues.
Fabinho - CDM
After a slow start to life in English football, former Monaco man Fabinho has steadily established himself as a vital player in Liverpool’s midfield since the latter half of last season and from then he has not looked back. His positional intelligence, toughness in the tackle, and tidy distribution makes him a better candidate than Jorginho.
N’Golo Kante - CM
Without a doubt, Premier League's best central midfielder. Although he has struggled so far due to injury issues since bossing the middle of the park against Liverpool in Super-cup. But is expected to reappear again against the side on Sunday.
Mason Mount - CAM
There were concerns among the fans if the 20-year-old could make a big jump from Derby County to Premier League football with Chelsea, however, so far the attacking midfielder has been one of the best performers of the Blues side. He suffered a nasty-looking ankle injury against Valencia in midweek but has a big chance of recovering and featuring against the Reds.
Mo Salah - RW
The Egyptian King continues to make his mark this season, registering four goals and two assists in the Reds' opening five games. And comparing him to Chelsea's right-wing options, Pedro and Willian, he is surely a distance above them in terms of quality at the moment.
Sadio Mane - LW
Chelsea's left-wing options have not been much effective, with Pulisic and often Barkley plying trade in that zone. Comparing them with Mane, who already has four goals and assist each, makes it obvious who should be in the preferred lineup.
Tammy Abraham - ST
Although Firmino has been lethal in the league this season but for the time being, the young English international has been on fire upfront. Abraham bagged three of his seven goals this season against Wolves last weekend and looks to be a man in form, that would like to prove a point against Liverpool, after missing out a decisive penalty against them in Super Cup final.