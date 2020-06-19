Comparing Arsenal's Premier League stats with and without Mesut Ozil in 2019-20

Bengaluru, June 19: Mesut Ozil’s future at Arsenal is once again the subject of analysis after he found himself out of the squad against Manchester City on Thursday (June 18).
The German playmaker was not only absent from the playing Xi but also could not manage a place in the nine-man substitute bench. Naturally, fans have started speculating of his departure in Summer. Ozil lost his usual place in the side since 2018 under former manager Emery Unai's reign.
The 31-year-old was assumed to develop a disputed relationship with Emery after the tactician often sidelined him from the side. Ozil moreover under him became controversial among fans with his perceived lack of commitment, as well as failed to justify his position in the squad.
Mikel Arteta although after getting the job brought him back into the fold. But World Cup winner still has not looked anywhere near the player he once was, having scored just once this season. Hence, seeing him dropped out of the squad is nothing surprising. This could be a big statement from intent from Arteta towards him that his career at Emirates may have been over.
However, does he deserve to be sidelined? Here we have taken a look at his numbers of this season in Premier League only and analysed how he influential he has been so far.
Attack
Ozil has played 18 games in the league so far but managed only one goal and two assists. In his presence, the Gunners, however, have scored 27 goals at an average of 1.5 per game. In the other 13 games while they have managed 11 at an average of 1.2 per game.
But despite his poor scoring feat, Ozil still has delivered most chances in the side with 37 chances three more than next-best Nicolas Pepe despite playing fewer minutes.
Defence
Arsenal however with him on the field have conceded more goals- 24 goals in 18 games compared to 15 goals in the other 11 games. Ozil, on the other hand, has attempted an average of just 0.9 tackles, 0.3 interceptions and made 0.1 clearances per 90 minutes in the league which is pretty poor given he plays as the foremost lynchpin in the team.
So if there is anything to be concluded from the stats, that is the German playmaker certainly has not been quite as bad as some fans make him out to be. However, given he earns a whopping £350,000-a-week the output should be far greater. It is no wonder that he has fallen from the grace and definitely Arsenal should look forward to bidding him farewell in the coming season.