Comparing Moyes' tenure with Solskjaer's run at Manchester United

Bengaluru, May 1: It has been a mixed season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who now has been in charge of Manchester United for more than a year.
There have been ups and many more downs under Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and the same can be said about the Norwegian coach as well. However, still, there have been some prominent signs of improvement.
However, per Optajoe stats, there is not much of a difference between David Moyes' tenure and Solskjaer's time at the club this season.
Here we take a look at the numbers of United's 2013-14 season and current campaign and compare them with each other:
Points tally
Moyes was in charge of United for 34 games in the Premier League where he averaged 1.68 points per game which is better compared to Solskjaer side's tally this season.
United played 29 games this term before the season was brought to a halt, before which they averaged 1.55 points per game. Moyes won 17 games out of 34, losing 11, drawing rest while Solskjaer has won only 12 out of 29 games, losing 8.
Attacking stat
Solskjaer may have somehow followed the demands of the United fans about pacey and attacking football.However in terms of goal scoring feat, his team is still behind Moyes. With 44 goals this term, United average 1.5 goals per game which is low when compared to 1.65 per game during Moyes's tenure where United scored 56 times in 34 games.
However, in terms of going forward and shots on goal, United have been far ahead under the Norwegian boss. United have attempted 429 shots, averaging 14.8 per game, already a better number than the 13.4 under Moyes despite playing five games fewer.
The main problem United have had faced this season is finding the back of the net. Solskjaer's team have converted only 10.3 per cent of their shots compared to 12.25 under Moyes.
Defensive stat
One thing that looks to have improved under Solskjaer massively is their defensive solidity. United conceded 40 goals in Moyes' 34 games in charge - 1.2 per game - while Solskjaer's men have conceded only a little over one per match.
They have kept eight clean sheets this term, four fewer on Moyes' tally. United have faced 10.45 shots per game compared to 12.3 under Moyes while the shot-on target has also been better with Solskjaer's team facing 3.6 shot per game, lower than Moyes' 3.9.
Top Six improvement
Despite Moyes' side being better at points tally they were one of the worst sides in the league in their respective record against the Premier League's so-called big six. Meanwhile, Solskjaer's side has been one of the best teams in the division during big matches this season.
United have won five and lost just two of their nine big-six meetings this season, having a win percentage of 55.6 per cent scoring 14 goals and conceding just eight. Moyes in comparison won just one win against those opponents, losing six, scoring just six goals and conceding 18.
Verdict
Solskjaer may not still have the best of the results to display but he surely has the urge for more attacking play than his predecessors and his side looks to be on the right track of progress.
Plenty of players have improved leaps and bound while his transfer dealings so far have been on point. As far as just the 28 years of the Premier League is concerned, this may be United’s worst-ever season but the former United striker surely deserves more time.
Stats already show that they have improved defensively while are also creating enough opportunities to score more goals. Injuries to crucial players have also played a major part this season, leaving an already weakened squad entirely exposed. It would be fair to judge him next season following a solid backup from the board in the transfer market.