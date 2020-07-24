Comparing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg' 2019-20 PL stats with current Spurs midfielders

Bengaluru, July 24: Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with Southampton's Pierre-Emile Højbjerg to plug the massive defensive gap in the midfield in Summer.
Spurs have leaked goals as a result of not having a defensive shield in front of the backline and as per the Portuguese tactician, a holding midfielder is a necessity this summer. Mourinho is looking to sign players of his choices for the next season and apparently now sees the 24-year-old as a perfect defensive moulded midfielder and value for money addition during the financial crisis period.
The midfielder has just a year to run on his contract at St Mary’s and he may be available for a fee around £30million. Everton are linked with him but the player apparently favours a move to North London.
Signing him would add a huge quality to Mourinho's squad. However, how is he compared to the current Spurs options?
Below we have compared Spurs' central midfielders of this season with the Sutton midfielder's Premier League numbers. (Stats from whoscored)
Hojbjerg has played the most number of matches in the league with starting 30 and coming off the bench in the other 3. On the other hand, Sissoko has started in 27 and came off the bench in 1, Winks started in 25 and as a sub in other 5, Lo Celso 14 as a starter 13 off the bench and Ndombele getting 12 starts and 9 from the bench.
(Gedson Fernandes and Oliver Skipp have been skipped from the comparison as they have played very little game in the league)
1. Goals:
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg- 0
Moussa Sissoko- 2
Tanguy Ndombele- 2
Giovani Lo Celso- 0
Harry Winks- 0
2. Assists:
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg- 1
Moussa Sissoko- 1
Harry Winks- 0
Giovani Lo Celso- 1
Tanguy Ndombele- 2
3. Tackles per 90:
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg- 2.4
Moussa Sissoko- 1.3
Harry Winks- 1.3
Giovani Lo Celso- 1.8
Tanguy Ndombele- 1.1
4. Interception per 90
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg- 1.4
Moussa Sissoko- 0.8
Harry Winks- 1.1
Giovani Lo Celso- 0.3
Tanguy Ndombele- 0.7
5. Key passes per 90
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg- 0.9
Moussa Sissoko- 0.6
Harry Winks- 0.6
Giovani Lo Celso- 1
Tanguy Ndombele- 0.6
6. Pass success percentage
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg- 78.1%
Moussa Sissoko- 87.2%
Harry Winks- 90.2%
Giovani Lo Celso- 84.9%
Tanguy Ndombele- 87.6%