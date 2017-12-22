Confident ATK look to go past Delhi Dynamos

Kolkata, December 22: After recording a win against Mumbai City FC in their last game, holders ATK will look to continue in the same vein when they host laggards Delhi Dynamos in an Indian Super League match clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Saturday (December 23).
"It's important that we stabilise after the tough start. We know it's not going to be easy at home, we lost out here (against FC Pune City 4-1)," ATK head coach Teddy Sheringham said.
"Delhi are a good team and they have some outstanding players," the former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur star said.
After being winless for four games, ATK rode Robin Singh's strike with the victory lifting them from the bottom of the table to the eighth spot with five points to their credit.
"Hopefully, we will push on and get some more wins in the next few games. Everybody in the team is fit and raring to go," Ryan Taylor said.
Star Irish striker Robbie Keane is likely to start on Saturday but is expected to depart for home after that for the festive season.
Coming to Delhi Dynamos, they will come here after a fourth loss on the trot, a crushing 1-5 defeat by FC Goa. The wooden spooners will be missing their Venezuelan defender Gabriel Cichero due to suspension.
Former Aizawl FC's Ileague winning goalkeeper Albino Gomes, who picked up an injury against Jamshedpur FC on December 6, will also be missing while their number two, Arnab Das Sharma was also unfit in the last match.
In their absence, young Sukhadev Patil was given the gloves, but it was the manner of defeat that would concern the Dynamos.
They leaked two goals within three minutes of the first-half injury time against Goa, while the remaining three, which included an own goal, also came in a space of three minutes.
The lack of experience and leadership has cost Delhi badly as they seem to have lost their way since injury struck their Uruguayan attacking midfielder Matias Mirabaje and Spanish defender Edu Moya.