Football Bruno Fernandes Stresses Consistency As Key Focus For Manchester United's Success Bruno Fernandes, captain of Manchester United, insists that consistency is crucial for the team's success under Ruben Amorim. With a challenging start to the season, he highlights the importance of maintaining performance levels to achieve their goals.

Manchester United's captain, Bruno Fernandes, emphasises that maintaining consistency is crucial for the team to reclaim their position at the top of English football under Ruben Amorim. As they prepare to face Manchester City in their fourth Premier League match on Saturday, United have gathered four points from their initial three games, indicating a shaky start. They suffered a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal and drew 1-1 with Fulham, where Fernandes missed a penalty.

Fernandes redeemed himself by scoring a penalty in the 97th minute during United's recent 3-2 win over Burnley. This victory followed an embarrassing EFL Cup loss to Grimsby Town. In an interview with BBC Sport, Fernandes highlighted that maintaining consistent performance levels is vital for United's progress. "For 90 minutes, you have to be so consistent in everything you do," he stated.

The midfielder has been instrumental this season, creating the most chances in the Premier League so far. He has generated 12 opportunities overall and eight from open play. Fernandes believes that prioritising team success is essential. "Consistency in doing whatever you think is best for the team has to come first over everything," he explained.

Fernandes stresses the importance of putting the team's needs above personal ambitions. "You can't do anything without thinking of the team first," he said. His focus remains on being consistent and effective both with and without the ball. He also emphasises communication with teammates to make necessary positional changes during matches.

Despite facing criticism since his arrival in England in 2020 due to his passionate playing style, Fernandes remains unfazed by public opinion. He acknowledges that people will form opinions based on what they see on the pitch or in interviews but insists he cannot change that perception.

Handling Criticism

"People have an opinion about me, and I can't change that," Fernandes remarked. He respects others' freedom to form opinions while maintaining his own views about them. "I don't judge people until I know them," he added, highlighting the diversity of perspectives as a positive aspect of life.

As Manchester United aim for greater success this season, Fernandes' leadership and focus on consistency will be pivotal. The team's ability to maintain steady performances could determine their standing in English football under Amorim's guidance.