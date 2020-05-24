Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: EFL announces two positive tests in Championship

By Rob Lancaster
Championship_football_cropped

London, May 24: The English Football League (EFL) has revealed two positive results following coronavirus tests carried out across all 24 Championship clubs.

A total of 1,014 players and staff members from England's second tier were tested over the course of a 72-hour period as the 2019-20 season remains on hold due to the pandemic.

The two unidentified individuals to test positive came from the same club, the EFL confirmed in a statement on Sunday, and will now self-isolate for seven days.

Championship teams are preparing to resume training from Monday, albeit while following specific protocols laid down by the league organisers.

"Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities," the statement read.

"The EFL will continue to make regular and relevant announcements as appropriate in respect of the testing programme to support competition integrity and transparency."

It is unclear yet when - or even if - the Championship campaign will resume, with no fixtures played since March 8.

The Premier League confirmed a further two COVID-19 cases on Saturday, following on from an initial six from the first round of testing.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 131,868 | World - 5,397,950
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, May 24, 2020, 17:50 [IST]
Other articles published on May 24, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue