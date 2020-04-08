Football
Coronavirus: KNVB hoping Eredivisie can resume on June 19

By Dejan Kalinic

Amsterdam, April 8: The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) is hoping Eredivisie can resume on June 19 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The league was suspended last month with Ajax top of the table but level on points with AZ.

After conference calls on Tuesday (April 7), the KNVB revealed it was hoping to complete competitions in June and July, starting on June 19, but will know more during the week of April 24.

It said terminating competitions – and the consequences of those decisions – had not yet been considered.

"Many things are still open, due to external factors, circumstances and conditions from government, UEFA and FIFA," a KNVB statement read.

"These developments will be anticipated as soon as possible. We will do this in consultation with the people and bodies with whom we have been in close consultation today.

"And even then the focus will be on completing the competitions, although we are well aware that this will be a different task."

The Netherlands has reported more than 19,500 cases of coronavirus, with its death toll exceeding 2,100.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 10:40 [IST]
