Football
Coronavirus: Lyon's Aulas wants names of Ligue 1 presidents that asked for season to end

By Tom Webber

Lyon, May 15: Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas wants to be told the names of Ligue 1 club presidents that reportedly urged the government to cancel the 2019-20 season.

According to L'Equipe and Le Parisien, high-ranking officials from a number of teams called government offices to ensure the campaign did not restart amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) announced last month the season would not continue, with Paris Saint-Germain crowned champions and Toulouse and Amiens relegated to Ligue 2.

The move to determine the final standings on a points-per-game basis was made after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe banned sporting events until September.

As a result of the LFP's decision, next season will be Lyon's first without European football since 1996-97.

In response to a tweet from L'Equipe du Soir that claimed Ligue 1 presidents called the offices of president Emmanuel Macron, Aulas requested names of those involved.

He tagged Le Parisien and the ministry of sports into a Twitter post that read: "It would be good to see the information of Dominique Severac of Le Parisien in order to know who among the concerned presidents regularly called the advisers of l'Elysee, Matignon and the ministry of sports to get the championship stopped."

Amiens have announced they plan to launch an appeal against the decision to stop the season, while Lyon previously warned they could do the same.

India - 78,003 | World - 4,425,656
Story first published: Friday, May 15, 2020, 3:10 [IST]
