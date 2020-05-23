Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: NBA Hall of Famer Ewing tests positive for COVID-19

By Jon Palmieri
Georgetown coach and NBA Hall of Fame center Patrick Ewing revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus
Georgetown coach and NBA Hall of Fame center Patrick Ewing revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus

New York, May 23: Georgetown coach and NBA Hall of Fame center Patrick Ewing revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Ewing, 57, said he elected to share his diagnosis publicly on Friday to emphasise that this virus can affect anyone.

The New York Knicks great and 11-time All-Star is under care and isolated at a local hospital.

Ewing is the only member of the Georgetown men's basketball program to have tested positive for COVID-19.

"I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19," Ewing said in the statement released by Georgetown. "This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly.

"I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I'll be fine and we will all get through this."

Ewing won a national championship with Georgetown in 1984 and won gold medals with Team USA at the 1984 and 1992 Olympics.

The former Seattle SuperSonics and Orlando Magic center was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

More BASKETBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BSC 4 - 0 FCU
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, May 23, 2020, 5:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue