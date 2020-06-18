Football
Coronavirus: Stiepermann back for Norwich City after COVID-19 positive test

By Dom Farrell
Marco Stiepermann

Norwich, June 18: Norwich City midfielder Marco Stiepermann has been cleared to return to training by the Premier League after testing positive for COVID-19.

Stiepermann was informed of a positive result on Friday (June 12) and immediately self-isolated.

The 29-year-old, who has remained asymptomatic throughout the process, has since taken two further tests, both of which returned negative results.

Norwich are five points adrift at the bottom of the table and resume their Premier League campaign at home to Southampton on Friday (June 19).

Story first published: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 1:40 [IST]
