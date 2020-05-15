Coronavirus in sport: Toothpaste trip costs Augsburg coach Herrlich dear

Bengaluru, May 15: Though the German Bundesliga will start in the weekend, Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich will have to sit out for breaking the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic quarantine rules as he went out to buy a tube of toothpaste.
The 48-year-old was to have made his debut as coach of the top flight strugglers in Saturday's (May 16) game with Wolfsburg after a two-month wait when the sport was shutdown because of the dreaded virus.
Augsburg are just five points clear of the relegation play-off spot when Bundesliga was stopped, just like the rest of the leagues in the world due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
"I made a mistake by leaving the hotel," admitted Herrlich who said he went to a supermarket to buy toothpaste and skin cream.
Bundesliga will resume behind closed doors on Saturday after the German government gave the green signal.
"In this situation, I didn't live up to my position as a role model for my team and the public."
Herrlich, who underwent treatment for a brain tumour in 2000, admitted: "I'm a risk patient, to be precise."
"Because of this misconduct, I won't be leading the training and will also not be in charge of the team against Wolfsburg."
Former Borussia Dortmund forward Herrlich had previously coached Bayer Leverkusen from 2017-18. The ex Germany international took over from Martin Schmidt earlier his year, penning a deal until 2022.
