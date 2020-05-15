Football
Coronavirus in sport: Toothpaste trip costs Augsburg coach Herrlich dear

By
Heiko Herrlich
Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich will miss Bundesliga start for breaking quarantine rules.

Bengaluru, May 15: Though the German Bundesliga will start in the weekend, Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich will have to sit out for breaking the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic quarantine rules as he went out to buy a tube of toothpaste.

The 48-year-old was to have made his debut as coach of the top flight strugglers in Saturday's (May 16) game with Wolfsburg after a two-month wait when the sport was shutdown because of the dreaded virus.

Augsburg are just five points clear of the relegation play-off spot when Bundesliga was stopped, just like the rest of the leagues in the world due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Points Table

"I made a mistake by leaving the hotel," admitted Herrlich who said he went to a supermarket to buy toothpaste and skin cream.

Bundesliga will resume behind closed doors on Saturday after the German government gave the green signal.

Dortmund braced for 'most unusual derby in history' as Bundesliga returns

"In this situation, I didn't live up to my position as a role model for my team and the public."

Herrlich, who underwent treatment for a brain tumour in 2000, admitted: "I'm a risk patient, to be precise."

"Because of this misconduct, I won't be leading the training and will also not be in charge of the team against Wolfsburg."

Former Borussia Dortmund forward Herrlich had previously coached Bayer Leverkusen from 2017-18. The ex Germany international took over from Martin Schmidt earlier his year, penning a deal until 2022.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Friday, May 15, 2020, 15:47 [IST]
