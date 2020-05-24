Football
Coronavirus: We are too stupid – Aulas again criticises Ligue 1 decision

By Dejan Kalinic

Lyon, May 24: Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas again criticised the decision to cancel the rest of the Ligue 1 season, saying it was a stupid move.

The remainder of the Ligue 1 campaign was cancelled last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But it is the only one of Europe's top five leagues to make that move, with the Bundesliga having restarted and La Liga cleared to begin from June 8, while Serie A and the Premier League are also bidding to resume.

Aulas said the fact Ligue 1 had decided against playing out the rest of its campaign showed officials had lacked patience.

"In reality, what they said at this meeting with UEFA, it's patience," he told L'Equipe on Saturday (May 23).

"When we see that our leaders attended, drawing different conclusions, we say that we are really too stupid, excuse me for the term."

Aulas has pleaded for the decision to be reconsidered and said it made little sense that Spain, hit harder by COVID-19, could restart and France could not.

"It is nevertheless paradoxical that a country like Spain, which has been more affected than France by the pandemic, has thought about and found answers," he said.

Spain has more than 282,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and a death toll exceeding 28,600, while France has 182,000 and 28,300 respectively.

Lyon finished seventh in the table with the season stopped, while Paris Saint-Germain were awarded the title.

Story first published: Sunday, May 24, 2020, 7:30 [IST]
