Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Coutinho can't explain Barcelona's Champions League struggles

By
Lionel Messi and Barcelona pose a question for Philippe Coutinho
Lionel Messi and Barcelona pose a question for Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona, September 18: Philippe Coutinho said it was hard to explain why Lionel Messi and Barcelona had not won the Champions League more often in recent seasons.

Messi, 31, is a four-time winner of Europe's premier club competition, but the last of those successes came in 2015.

Barca have been eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in the past three seasons.

Asked why Barca, with one of the all-time greats in Messi in their side, had struggled for success in the competition in recent seasons, Coutinho said that was tough to explain.

"That's difficult to say. Messi is the best player in the world, perhaps the best in history and it's difficult to explain that," the attacker said ahead of Barca's clash against PSV on Tuesday.

"I guess there's no explanation to that. Such as all of us he is aiming so much to win big things and the Champions League is one of them."

Barca host PSV in Group B, which also includes Premier League outfit Tottenham and Serie A giants Inter.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: GIR 3 - 2 CEL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue