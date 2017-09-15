Cristiano Ronaldo bemoans Alvaro Morata's move to Chelsea

Bengaluru, September 15: Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reckons that Real Madrid made a mistake by selling striker Alvaro Morata to Chelsea.
The Spaniard joined Chelsea for a club-record fee in the summer window and has been an instant impact at Stamford Bridge while Real Madrid have struggled to get goals in absence of Cristiano Ronaldo in La Liga as the Portuguese is serving a ban.
Real Madrid, who kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 3-0 win over Apoel on Wednesday (September 13), sold the Spain international to the Blues for £75million but didn't manage to a find a replacement for Morata.
Spanish news outlet Diario Gol say Ronaldo is increasingly concerned that allowing Morata leave was a blunder from the Spanish capital club.
Morata was deployed primarily from the bench last term but still managed to score 15 goals in 26 games which was quite good in numbers. Despite his excellent displays off the bench, Zidane opted to stick with Karim Benzema up front which was the main reason behind letting the Spaniard go.
Morata has kicked off his Chelsea career in sublime fashion while Benzema has been quite poor so far this campaign.
Real Madrid are struggling domestically this season particularly in front of the goal with Ronaldo missing due to suspension. They drew 1-1 with newly promoted Levante on Saturday. Before the international break they could only manage a 2-2 stalemate with Valencia.
The report also claims that Ronaldo is also unconvinced by Gareth Bale’s ability to play in a central attacking position. Zidane also admitted last week that Real might miss Morata this term.
“Looking at our squad, we may be missing a No.9,” Zidane said.
“I would have liked Morata to stay but he wanted to play more first-team football elsewhere, which was his decision.
“We tried to get in another player, last year we had Morata and Mariano and now only Mayoral is in the squad.”