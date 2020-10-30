Ronaldo clear of COVID-19 after negative test result

Turin, October 30: Juventus could have Cristiano Ronaldo available for Sunday's Serie A clash with Spezia after the club announced he has recovered from COVID-19.
The Portugal forward had been self-isolating since testing positive for the virus while away on international duty in early October.
Ronaldo has not played for Juve since a 2-2 draw against Roma at the end of September, and this week missed a reunion with Barcelona adversary Lionel Messi in the Champions League.
A statement from Juventus read: "Cristiano Ronaldo carried out the check with a diagnostic test (swab) for COVID-19.
"The examination gave a negative result. The player is therefore cured after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation."
The 35-year-old is poised to undergo a medical examination ahead of the game with Spezia, as Juve aim to end a run of six away league matches without a win.
Head coach Andrea Pirlo suggested on the eve of Juve's midweek match with Barcelona that Ronaldo's fitness levels would need to be assessed before he is deemed ready to return to action.
"We hope to be able to evaluate him even if it's not easy after days of inactivity," Pirlo said at a media conference on Tuesday.
The Bianconeri have played 14 Serie A matches without the Portugal captain since his arrival from Real Madrid prior to the 2018-19 season.
Juve sit fifth in the table after five games, having managed two wins and three draws in domestic action so far at the start of Pirlo's reign.