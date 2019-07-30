Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ronaldo: I think Neymar will stay at PSG

By Opta
Ronaldo, Neymar
Reports linking Neymar to Barcelona persist but Cristiano Ronaldo thinks his fellow forward will remain with Paris Saint-Germain.

London, July 30: Cristiano Ronaldo expects friend and Barcelona target Neymar to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazil forward has been at the centre of transfer rumours since telling Thomas Tuchel he wanted to leave PSG prior to the Copa America.

La Liga champions Barca have reportedly offered €100m plus two first-team members in an attempt to re-sign the 27-year-old two years after his departure for France.

Real Madrid, Ronaldo's former employers, and his current club Juventus have also been mentioned as possible destinations.

Yet the Portugal legend believes Neymar is most likely to remain at Parc des Princes.

Ronaldo told Marca: "I don't know. He's a great player and I get along with him very well. There is a lot of talk about him, for Madrid, Barca, Juve.

"It is the job of the press, because you have to sell papers, but I think he will stay in Paris and, if not, look for where he is happy and where he can express his football.

"I hope he will avoid injuries, because he has had a lot of them and that must worry him.

"I worry because I like to see the boy playing. Regardless of where he plays, takes care of himself and has no injuries. That's what I want for him."

Ronaldo left La Liga 12 months after Neymar to join Serie A giants Juve.

The 34-year-old is now heading into his second season in Turin and first under new boss Maurizio Sarri, who has promised to afford the talismanic attacker freedom to roam the pitch.

Ronaldo, though, insists that he will not neglect his defensive duties as the Bianconeri chase silverware at home and in the Champions League.

"I will do the same thing I did in Madrid or in my first year at Juve or for Portugal: I will defend and close spaces," he said

"I'll be an attacker with freedom but I have to work defensively because only with everyone involved can a team win important things."

More NEYMAR News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 14:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue