Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How Far They Are from 1000 Goals After Both Score in Latest Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: The evergreen rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continues to fascinate football fans worldwide, with both superstars adding to their legendary goal tallies in their latest outings. Messi showcased his brilliance yet again as Inter Miami crushed Atlanta United 4-0 in Major League Soccer (MLS).

The Argentine maestro skipped international duty to focus on club action, and the decision paid off handsomely as he netted two goals and provided an assist at DRV PNK Stadium.

Messi opened the scoring with a trademark curled strike into the top corner and later set up Jordi Alba for the second goal with a sublime 50-yard pass. Luis Suárez added a stunning volley to make it 3-0 before Messi sealed the emphatic win with his second goal. With this brace, Messi's 2025 tally now stands at 28 goals in 30 matches - 26 for Inter Miami and 2 for Argentina. This brings his career total to 846 goals in 1,128 appearances, highlighting the 37-year-old's enduring dominance.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo remained Portugal's talisman in their Group F World Cup qualifying clash against Ireland, though the goals didn't come easily. Portugal struggled to break down a resilient Irish defense until Rúben Neves scored in stoppage time from a Francisco Trincao cross. Ronaldo came close multiple times, hitting the post and missing several clear chances, including a penalty saved by Caoimhin Kelleher. Despite the frustrations, Ronaldo still has 946 goals in 1,291 matches, keeping him ahead of Messi in total career goals.

With both icons closing in on the 1,000-goal milestone, the race has captured the imagination of football fans. Messi needs 154 more goals to reach the mark, while Ronaldo is 54 away, illustrating how close the Portuguese star is to the historic achievement. While Messi continues to dazzle in MLS and international fixtures, Ronaldo remains a crucial figure for Portugal and Al Nassr, consistently creating chances and converting opportunities even at the age of 40.

As their careers continue, the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry transcends trophies and records, becoming a battle of longevity, consistency, and sheer footballing brilliance. With Messi's artistry and Ronaldo's clinical finishing, fans can expect both legends to inch ever closer to the 1,000-goal landmark in the near future.