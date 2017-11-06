Cristiano Ronaldo will return to scoring ways, says Real Madrid teammate

Madrid, November 6: Casemiro has insisted he has no fears about Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's drought in front of goal.
The Portuguese forward has scored just once in his seven La Liga appearances this campaig, reports Daily Mail.
Brazilian midfielder Casemiro praised Ronaldo's attitude amid his issues in front of the net.
"What stands out for me are the chances that Cristiano has created and the desire to score that he always has," he told Real Madrid's website.
"He'll score a lot of goals in the coming games. It doesn't worry me," he said.
The win against Las Palmas was a welcome return to form for Real, who lost to Girona and Tottenham in the two games prior.
A difficult start to the campaign has left Zinedine Zidane's side eight points behind rivals Barcelona and behind Valencia in the Spanish top flight.
Casemiro, however, is confident there will be chances to overhaul both as the season goes on.
"At Real Madrid there is always pressure to win. People can say what they want. We are relaxed and know that there's a long way to go," he said.
"You have to take each match as it comes. Barcelona will surely lose as well and we still have two games to play against them," he added.