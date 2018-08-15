Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Croatia hero Subasic retires from international football

Posted By: OPTA
Danijel Subasic - cropped

Monaco, August 15: Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic has followed Mario Mandzukic and Vedran Corluka into international retirement after a nine-year Croatia career.

The 33-year-old revealed his mind was made up prior to a string of impressive performances at the World Cup in Russia.

Vital saves in shootout wins over Denmark and Russia helped Croatia on the way to a place in the final alongside eventual champions France.

Subasic, who won 44 caps in total, felt it was time to make way despite the strong recent form.

"We all have an expiry date, and need to assess how long we can play," he said in a statement. "Maybe I could have lasted one more campaign, but that would probably be too much.

"In this manner, I want to allow my team-mates, who wait for their chance like I did, to make their dreams come true, and play for Croatia. They are Croatia's future.

"I have given my all, with honour and pride in every match. Maybe there weren't too many, but that's less important.

"What's important is that I am a fulfilled, happy man who played for his country and wore the most beautiful shirt in the world."

Subasic made his international debut in November 2009 while still a Hajduk Split player.

He was a squad member at Euro 2012 and the 2014 World Cup before Stipe Pletikosa's retirement led to him becoming number one in time for Euro 2016.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 15, 2018, 19:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 15, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue