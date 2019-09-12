Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Crystal Palace considered doing Zaha deal – Hodgson

By
Wilfried Zaha was linked to Arsenal and Everton in the summer window
Wilfried Zaha was linked to Arsenal and Everton in the summer window

London, September 12: Crystal Palace were willing to part with Wilfried Zaha but did not receive an appropriate offer from a big enough club, according to Roy Hodgson.

Ivory Coast winger Zaha was heavily linked with Arsenal during the close season before Everton launched an audacious bid late in the transfer window.

The Toffees reportedly offered around £70million plus two players for the 26-year-old, who was said to have submitted a transfer request.

Palace stood firm and Zaha has since featured in each of the club's four Premier League games this term.

"With Wilf, I don't think anyone was thinking we definitely must block him because we want our best player still with us," Hodgson said.

"We understood that if a really big offer comes his way and a much bigger club than Crystal Palace want him, and he is desperate to go, we are going to have to try and do some kind of deal."

Quoted in the Mirror, Hodgson said: "The unfortunate thing for Wilf is that offer did not come his way from the sort of club that he would want.

"I think (Palace chairman) Steve Parish has made that clear to Wilf and they've thrashed that side of it out.

"As a result it is not a major problem for me with Wilf coming back, having accepted the situation. The way he works here is just the same as it was. Since the first day he has been mature about it."

Zaha, now reportedly on Paris Saint-Germain's radar, featured as substitute against Everton on the opening weekend before returning to the starting XI for Palace's past three league fixtures.

Hodgson's men travel to north London to face Tottenham on Saturday.

More WILFRIED ZAHA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND vs SA: Test: Rahul may get axe
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 12:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue