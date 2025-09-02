PKL 2025: Defenders Sumit, Ashu shine on the night as UP Yoddhas claw their way back against Patna Pirates

Crystal Palace Retains Marc Guehi Following Late Deadline Day Developments Crystal Palace appears poised to keep Marc Guehi after a late transfer to Liverpool stalled due to the club's inability to secure a replacement. Despite signing Jaydee Canvot, Guehi remains crucial for the Eagles.

Crystal Palace are likely to retain Marc Guehi, a target for Liverpool, despite acquiring Jaydee Canvot. Guehi, who scored in Palace's 3-0 victory over Aston Villa, was expected to join the Premier League champions. Although he reportedly passed a medical in London, a £35 million deal stalled as Palace couldn't secure a replacement. Talks with Brighton's Igor Julio failed, and Canvot from Toulouse wasn't seen as an adequate substitute.

Guehi has been instrumental for Crystal Palace since his arrival in July 2021. He has played more successful passes (8,093), made more clearances (609), won more aerial duels (276), and made more interceptions (149) than any other player at the club during this period. Only Tyrick Mitchell has appeared more times for Palace in that timeframe.

Marc Guehi led Oliver Glasner's team to their first major trophy by defeating Manchester City in the FA Cup final. They also lifted the Community Shield after beating Liverpool last month. Guehi's contributions have been crucial to these successes.

Among Premier League defenders attempting over 7,500 passes since Guehi joined Palace, only Gabriel Magalhaes (89.6%), Virgil van Dijk (90.7%), Lewis Dunk (90.8%), and Ruben Dias (93.4%) have better pass accuracy than Guehi's 86%. This highlights his significant role in the team's defence.

On Monday, Odsonne Edouard left Crystal Palace for Lens on a permanent transfer. Meanwhile, Guehi remains under contract with the Eagles until the end of the 2025-26 season. His future at the club is still uncertain as his contract expiration approaches.

The addition of Jaydee Canvot on a four-year contract was announced by Crystal Palace via Twitter. However, despite this new signing, Canvot is not considered an immediate replacement for Marc Guehi.