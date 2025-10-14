New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch NZ Women vs SL Women Match 15 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football Matheus Cunha Discusses Adaptation Challenges At Manchester United Following Turbulent Start Matheus Cunha reflects on his adjustment to Manchester United after a difficult beginning. Despite a strong previous season, he aims to deliver results quickly in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 16:06 [IST]

Matheus Cunha feels like he's been at Manchester United longer than his actual two-month stint. The club's challenging start to the 2025-26 season has intensified this feeling. Cunha joined from Wolves for £62.5 million after a standout Premier League season. He scored 15 goals and provided six assists in 33 appearances, leading his team in both categories.

Cunha's transition to Manchester United hasn't been smooth. Despite attempting the most shots (15) among Premier League forwards this season, he hasn't scored or assisted yet. "Being here now in the national team, and at United, is, without a doubt, a different level, a different moment for me as a player," Cunha told Globo Esporte.

The Brazilian international has had to adjust quickly due to his high-profile transfer. He said, "I have to get results as quickly as possible because I'm a [big] signing." His past experience playing various positions aids his adaptation. Initially a midfielder, Cunha adapted to the 4-3-3 formation early in his career.

Cunha explained how he adjusted from midfield roles: "I play my entire base as a midfielder, and when I became a professional, I encountered the world of 4-3-3." This shift required him to adapt to roles like centre-forward or winger. He sees this versatility positively, especially in short-term tournaments with Brazil.

His adaptability was evident in Brazil's recent 5-0 victory over South Korea. Cunha assisted Vinicius Junior's goal and created three chances, matching Vinicius' efforts at Seoul World Cup Stadium. Such performances highlight his value as a versatile player for any coach.

Manchester United faces Liverpool next in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday. As Cunha continues adapting, he aims to replicate his past success and contribute significantly to his new club and country.