Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Czech Republic to use different team for Scotland game after positive COVID-19 tests

By Tom Webber

London, Sept. 5: The Czech Republic will use an entirely different team for their Nations League meeting with Scotland on Monday after positive coronavirus tests in their delegation.

The clash in Olomouc was called off on Friday by the Football Association of the Czech Republic (FACR) following the team's 3-1 victory over Slovakia.

The game at Tehelne pole went ahead despite two positive COVID-19 results in the Czech camp, though every player was negative, and after the final whistle the FACR decided to end its preparations for Scotland with immediate effect.

However, in order to avoid potential sanctions for failing to fulfil the fixture against Scotland, the FACR reversed its decision on Saturday.

No one present in Bratislava, including players and coach Jaroslav Silhavy, will form part of the set-up for the meeting with Steve Clarke's team.

"After a debate with UEFA, it was decided that Monday's match with Scotland will take place at the original date and time," an FACR statement read.

"The FACR is now in close communication with the clubs with which it is deciding who will play for the Czech national team."

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 4,023,179 | World - 26,783,513
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, September 5, 2020, 20:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More