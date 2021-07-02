Czech Republic Vs Denmark, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, head-to-head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, July 2: Czech Republic and Denmark, two teams to have punched much above their weights in the Euro 2020 so far, will take on each other in the quarter-finals on Saturday (July 3) at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan.
Both teams have done really well in the European Championship so far with Czech Republic advancing into the Round of 16 from Group D finishing third behind England and Croatia. They were drawn against the Netherlands in the quarter-final and defied the odds to knock the Oranje out of the tournament beating them 2-0.
Euro 2020: Czech Republic vs Denmark Stats Preview: Danes have their task cut out
Meanwhile, Denmark have shown plenty of character having overcome near-tragedy, with Christian Eriksen's on-pitch collapse, to sail into the last eight with back-to-back four-goal hauls Russia and Wales respectively. Kasper Hjulmand's team will be cruising with confidence but it is fair to say that Jaroslav Šilhavý's Czech Republic will be their biggest test yet.
Match Details
Date: July 3 2021 (IND)
Time: 9:30 PM (IST)
Venue: Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan.
TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV
Key Players to Watch
Czech Republic: The star striker of the Czech Republic side Patrik Schick has been enjoying himself in Euros so far and it is not hard to see that he will be Denmark's biggest challenge. With four goals to his name in the tournament already, the Bayer Leverkusen forward can overtake Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for Golden Boot and that will be an added incentive for him.
Denmark: Mikkel Damsgaard has been one of the biggest revelations of the Euro 2020. The 20-year-old Sampdoria star has been lively for the Danes from the left flank and his movement and pace has proven to be Denmark's biggest weapon going forward. The Czech Republic have impressed as a defensive unit thus far but they will be facing a really stern test from the in-form Danish attack.
Head to Head Record
Czech Republic: Win - 3
Draw: 6
Denmark: Win - 2
Last meeting: Czech Republic 1-1 Denmark (15 Nov 2016)
Dream11 Prediction
The two teams look almost equally matched and both have exceeded expectations in the Euro 2020 so far. Therefore, it is a very difficult game to predict. Denmark might have a slight edge over their opponent thanks to having a stronger bench.
Czech Republic Predicted Line-up (4-2-3-1): Tomás Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Čelůstka, Tomas Kalas, Pavel Kadeřábek; Tomás Holes, Tomas Souček; Lukas Masopust, Antonin Barák, Petr Ševčík; Patrik Schick.
Denmark Predicted Line-up (3-4-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjær, Jannik Vestergaard; Daniel Wass, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Mæhle; Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg, Mikkel Damsgaard
My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper - Tomás Vaclik.
Defenders - Vladimir Coufal, Andreas Christensen, Daniel Wass, Joakim Mæhle.
Midfielders - Tomas Souček; Lukas Masopust, Mikkel Damsgaard (Captain), Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
Strikers - Patrik Schick, Kasper Dolberg.