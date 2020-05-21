Football
Ceballos reiterates desire to succeed at Real Madrid

By Dejan Kalinic
Dani Ceballos

London, May 21: Dani Ceballos has reiterated his desire to be successful at Real Madrid after his loan spell at Arsenal.

Ceballos is on a season-long loan at the Premier League club but is contracted with Madrid until 2023.

However, the nine-time Spain international is still eager to succeed with the LaLiga giants, having arrived from Real Betis three years ago.

"I am a Real Madrid player … and any player in the world would like to play for Real Madrid," Ceballos told TVE on Wednesday (May 20).

"I have a contract with them for three more years and they are the ideal team to succeed."

Ceballos is preparing for a return to Premier League action, with top-flight clubs in England returning to training this week.

The 23-year-old revealed Arsenal players had returned no positive tests for coronavirus.

"We passed the tests and the truth is that the whole team has tested negative," Ceballos said.

Rossi has no plans to retire
Story first published: Thursday, May 21, 2020, 3:50 [IST]
