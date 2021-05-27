England's forgotten full-back Rose leaves Tottenham on a free

London, May 27: Danny Rose has been released by Tottenham after a miserable end to his career with the north London club.
The former England left-back last played for Spurs in January 2020, subsequently having a spell on loan at Newcastle United for the rest of that season.
He was not included in Tottenham's squads for the Premier League or Europa League in 2020-21, meaning Rose spent the full campaign without first-team football.
Rose spent 14 years on Tottenham's books, having joined from Leeds United, and played 214 games for the club, scoring 10 goals.
Goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga has also left Tottenham, who have yet to appoint a new permanent manager after sacking Jose Mourinho in April.
Tottenham said on their website: "The club can confirm the departures of Danny Rose and Paulo Gazzaniga following the conclusion of their contracts. We thank Danny and Paulo for their service and wish them well for the future."
Rose helped Tottenham reach the 2015 EFL Cup final and the 2019 Champions League final, and he started in both showpiece games as Spurs suffered 2-0 defeats to Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.
He lost his Tottenham place under Mourinho and is now free to find a new club.
Rose has been capped 29 times by England, featuring for his country at Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup and last appearing against the Czech Republic in October 2019.
Gazzaniga leaves Tottenham after four years, the Argentinian having made 37 first-team appearances as understudy to Hugo Lloris.
